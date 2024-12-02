IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Up 6.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 206,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 306,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

The stock has a market cap of $641.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 155.42% and a negative net margin of 7,534.03%. Research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $45,536.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,430.96. This trade represents a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,902 shares of company stock valued at $68,109. Corporate insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 71.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 164,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 8.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

