iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $104.38 and last traded at $104.87, with a volume of 5670794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.76.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $574,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 40,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1,845.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

