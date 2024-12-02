JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Arrowroot Family Office LLC

Arrowroot Family Office LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $60.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

