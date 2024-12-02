Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,639 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,215,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,242,000 after purchasing an additional 489,068 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12,057.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,327,000 after buying an additional 12,470,573 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,452,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,467,000 after buying an additional 293,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,970,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,094,000 after buying an additional 1,071,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.10. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

