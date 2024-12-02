Fly-E Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FLYE) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Fly-E Group’s (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 3rd. Fly-E Group had issued 2,250,000 shares in its public offering on June 6th. The total size of the offering was $9,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Fly-E Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYE opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60. Fly-E Group has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $7.62.

Get Fly-E Group alerts:

About Fly-E Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fly-E Group, Inc engages in the designing, installing, and selling of smart electric motorcycles (e-motorcycles), electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories under the Fly E-Bike brand in the United States and Canada. It offers e-mopeds, e-motorcycles, e-tricycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters; and traditional bikes.

Receive News & Ratings for Fly-E Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly-E Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.