PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases 58,122 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 1,453.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,122 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 256.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 87.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Ryanair Stock Performance

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $44.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $60.29.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

