Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,229 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 50.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 180.0% in the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 743.8% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 17,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

AMR opened at $245.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.53 and its 200 day moving average is $256.87. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.33. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $452.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 16.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMR

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.