Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,790 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,700,102 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $117,123,000 after acquiring an additional 71,152 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,900,439 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 557,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,583 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,775,000 after buying an additional 38,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Foot Locker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,005,000.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $35.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

