Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 7,800 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OII. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 100,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 21.0% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,365,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,263 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 132,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,838,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,730,000 after buying an additional 206,458 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Insider Activity

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $679.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $75,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,229 shares in the company, valued at $647,573.26. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.