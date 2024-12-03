63,100 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 423.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,111 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $139,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,529 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,943,074 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $288,833,000 after buying an additional 1,538,560 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,409,395 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,965,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,494 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5,249.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,335 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,261 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4,760.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,198,233 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $58,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.91.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

