7,563 Shares in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDEN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDEN opened at €115.61 ($121.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €120.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €124.77. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a one year low of €54.51 ($57.38) and a one year high of €71.11 ($74.85). The stock has a market capitalization of $277.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

