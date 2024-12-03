Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 36,191 SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Separately, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000.

SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.60.

