STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 695,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 677,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 592,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 197,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,884,000 after purchasing an additional 94,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,293,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Shares of STAA opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $52.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.61.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

