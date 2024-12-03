9,958 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 158.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 0.5 %

MDU opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.