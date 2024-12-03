Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $20,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 10.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 34.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter worth about $626,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 26.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $234,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOXF. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fox Factory from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Fox Factory Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.21. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $70.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 126.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.86 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.