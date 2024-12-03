BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,299 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,011,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,917,000 after acquiring an additional 80,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,244,000 after purchasing an additional 123,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 73.5% in the second quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 1,146,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,133,000 after buying an additional 485,433 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 757,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,526,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $297,086.50. The trade was a 60.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $91.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Vertical Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

