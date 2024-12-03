Short Interest in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Expands By 19.5%

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 64,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 46,293 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 223,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 81,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 254,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0526 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

