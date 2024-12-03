Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $3.76 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1,209,638.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,508,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $575,342,000 after buying an additional 6,507,856 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,927,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 138.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $204,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 351.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $150,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,111,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $186,675,000 after buying an additional 1,250,380 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $79.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.