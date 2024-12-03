Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $333.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.70. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

