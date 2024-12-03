ClearAlpha Technologies LP Invests $258,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 168.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,245.48. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:HII opened at $194.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.71. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.29 and a 12 month high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

