Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Short Interest Update

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the October 31st total of 18,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.79. 1,165,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 12.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.39 and a beta of 1.33. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $15.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $89,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 137.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 175,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

