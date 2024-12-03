Erste Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.0% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NBIX opened at $125.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.35. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.95 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.