Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 15,343 Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,343 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 7.80% of iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter.

IBIH stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77. iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $26.46.

The iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (IBIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2031. The fund will terminate in October 2031 IBIH was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

