Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in VanEck Ethereum ETF (BATS:ETHV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Ethereum ETF (BATS:ETHV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETHV. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in VanEck Ethereum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,509,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Ethereum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $704,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Ethereum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Ethereum ETF during the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Ethereum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $101,000.
VanEck Ethereum ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
BATS:ETHV opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08.
