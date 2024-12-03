Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $889,000 Investment in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 248,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $350,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

