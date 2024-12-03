Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Update

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,700 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 658,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GANX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 154.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 48.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 88,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GANX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. 356,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,327. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GANX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

