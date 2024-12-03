Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $426,000 Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,386.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 339,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after buying an additional 330,043 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 919,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,050,000 after purchasing an additional 166,180 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,311.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 165,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 153,639 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 593.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 140,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 120,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 561.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 112,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 95,440 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

