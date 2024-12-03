Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 79,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 114,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 55,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EOS opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

