ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.28 and last traded at $73.88. Approximately 9,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.08.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.73.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

