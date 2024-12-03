Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383,621 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,214 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Illumina were worth $50,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Illumina by 292.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Illumina by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 81.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Argus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $145.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Illumina’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

