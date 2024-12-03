Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 2,530,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.15% of Iterum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

