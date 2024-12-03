MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,288 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of MacroGenics worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 3,473.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,312,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after buying an additional 3,219,977 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 1,689.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 658,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 621,232 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in MacroGenics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,010,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 539,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 60.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 278,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MacroGenics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

MacroGenics Stock Up 2.8 %

MGNX opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $21.88.

About MacroGenics

(Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.