PDT Partners LLC Makes New $598,000 Investment in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 113.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TALO opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.92.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $509.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.44 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,545,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,955,177.24. This represents a 0.23 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 673,000 shares of company stock worth $7,162,320. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

