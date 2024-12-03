National Bank of Canada (NA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.53 per share for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.9 %

NA opened at C$139.97 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$92.71 and a 12 month high of C$140.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$132.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$121.27. The company has a market cap of C$47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts cut National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$132.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$133.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,107.35. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

