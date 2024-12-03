PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 520.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,009 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in PBF Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,411,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,197,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,223,018.26. This trade represents a 0.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,743,400 shares of company stock valued at $149,170,517. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

PBF Energy stock opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.47%.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

