Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,500 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Omnicell worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth $1,223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Omnicell by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,198 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 750.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 294,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 259,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -122.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMCL. StockNews.com lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

