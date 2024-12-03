Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
NYSE FENG opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.15.
