PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.4 %

PMX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. 137,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,357. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.