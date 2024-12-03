CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT-UN) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT-UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.43 and last traded at C$15.39. Approximately 80,526 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$15.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st.

