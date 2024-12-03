Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.86, but opened at $37.18. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $37.76, with a volume of 73,184 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
