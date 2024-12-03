Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.01, but opened at $23.24. Zeta Global shares last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 3,271,271 shares traded.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Zeta Global Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Steven H. Gerber bought 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $245,787.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,940,811 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,044.05. This trade represents a 0.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher E. Greiner acquired 7,975 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,330,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,804,188. This represents a 0.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,244. 25.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 1,718.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 3,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2,902.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 104.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

