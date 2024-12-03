Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Bought by ClearAlpha Technologies LP

ClearAlpha Technologies LP grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. ClearAlpha Technologies LP’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,184.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 57,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 149,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,910.69. The trade was a 10.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on VNDA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VNDA stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

