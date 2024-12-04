Brendan J. Paddick Buys 31,514 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 31,514 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $211,458.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,940,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,018,030.74. The trade was a 1.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 2.0 %

Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.81. 1,162,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LILAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.40 to $8.30 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,073,000 after acquiring an additional 39,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,290,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,271,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after buying an additional 197,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,060,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,045,000 after buying an additional 600,689 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.