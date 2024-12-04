Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) is Parsifal Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,721,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,478 shares during the quarter. Atmus Filtration Technologies makes up 7.0% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $102,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATMU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Atmus Filtration Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.69. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $45.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 134.28% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

