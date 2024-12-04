Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.95 and last traded at $101.78, with a volume of 165297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.74.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.65 and its 200 day moving average is $93.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

