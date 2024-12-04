iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.32 and last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 35820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.27.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $650.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69.

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,483,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 481,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 213,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $39,097,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

