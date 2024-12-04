Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Barratt Developments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
