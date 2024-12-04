Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Barratt Developments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Barratt Developments Company Profile

BTDPY stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.