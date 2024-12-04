Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Position Boosted by Mountaineer Partners Management LLC

Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 16,255.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,044,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,977,064 shares during the quarter. Entegris makes up approximately 10.4% of Mountaineer Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC owned 0.07% of Entegris worth $1,242,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at $851,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 520.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 300,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after purchasing an additional 251,938 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Entegris by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,936,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $108.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

