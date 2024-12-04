Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,121,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,283 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 2.26% of Bread Financial worth $53,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Bread Financial by 64.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $4,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE BFH opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.26 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John J. Fawcett purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $51,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,252.46. The trade was a 18.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BFH. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

