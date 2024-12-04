The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1,809.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 444,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,333 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $48,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 33.0% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Ithaka Group LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2,461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 70,687 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Trade Desk by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,109,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,294,000 after purchasing an additional 68,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,885,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,102,994.79. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $21,894,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,764,254.60. This represents a 20.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock valued at $125,534,054 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. KeyCorp increased their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.66.

Trade Desk Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $139.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.13, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.43. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $139.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.02.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

